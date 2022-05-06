Ice cream by the name of Valérie Maltais at La Baie

The Jean-Claude Tremblay Athletic Center in La Bay honors speed skater Valerie Malte. The name of the Olympic medalist is now associated with the main skating rink of the complex, where the Maltais took its first steps.

The city of Saguenay approved the change during an executive committee meeting on Thursday afternoon. This change is effective immediately.

The city has been seeking some time to honor Bayeriverin, who won the gold medal in the team pursuit event in long track speed skating at the recent Beijing Olympics. In doing so, she became the first Canadian skater since 1988 to reach the podium in both sports.

Valérie Maltais received a commemorative plaque from Mayor Julie Dufour during one of her recent visits to Saguenay. Photo: Radio Canada/Ruby St. Gillies

Valerie Malte’s career is exceptional. It is only natural that we pay tribute to this great athlete from Sagueni. Valerie is an inspiration to the region’s youth speed skating. I am so happy to see his name will be immortalized in this arena via Head of the Saguenay Sports and Outdoors Commission, Michel Thifault.

In her career, Valerie Maltes won 2 Olympic medals (2014 and 2022), 41 World Cup medals and 11 World Championship medals.