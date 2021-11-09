CH is interested in a Rangers player

The New York Rangers may soon find a buyer for Vitali Kravtsov.

DailyFaceoff.com reporter Frank Seravalli reported Tuesday that senators in the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa are interested in acquiring the 21-year-old striker.

After being axed at the “Blueshirts” camp earlier this fall, the Russian refused to inform the team’s school club, the Hartford Wolf Pack, and was suspended.

The Rangers then let the player’s agent Dan Milstein help them seal a deal.

Meanwhile, Kravtsov was loaned last week to Traktor in Chelyabinsk, in the Continental Hockey League (KHL). His rights still belong to the Rangers. He can be called up even when the KHL season is over.

The native of Vladivostok is in his sixth season with Traktor. He had a solid start with two goals, plus an assist, last Friday.

Kravtsov was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft. He arrived in North America in 2019-20 to play matches with the Wolf Pack. Last season, he earned four points in 20 games with Rangers.

He had 24 points, including 16 goals, in 49 games during his previous run in the K-League in 2020-21.