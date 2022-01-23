CH: Jonathan Drouin returns to Montreal

Canadian striker Jonathan Drouin, with an upper body injury, will not face a Colorado meltdown Saturday night in Denver, as he is back in Montreal for an assessment instead.

In an update released by the organization at the end of the afternoon, it was possible to tell that striker Josh Anderson and defender Jeff Petrie would remain an uncertain case.

However, head coach Dominique Ducharme hopes to be able to count on Anderson and intends to use him on a streak completed by Jake Evans and Rem Petlake.

In goal, young goalkeeper Kayden Primo will face a major challenge against McKinnon and Avalanche. It is reported that Michael McNavin will be present as an assistant, as Samuel Montembeulte suffers a minor upper body injury.

Primo, who allowed four goals in 16 shots against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, will try to rebound, having been replaced by Montembelt after 40 minutes of play.

And it was stated in today’s medical report that striker Paul Byron will not finally find the Canadian during his stay abroad, contrary to what was expected. Byron will meet his teammates again when they return to Montreal next week. Another Habs game is scheduled for the first time against Wild on Monday night in Minnesota.

