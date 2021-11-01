Mathieu Periol could have completely lost his sight

Mathieu Perrault lost this afternoon’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

We already knew he was disturbed by an eye injury. But what we just learned is that he grapples with double visions. In fact, he has suffered from a retinal detachment.

Matthew Perrault started experiencing some double vision and the doctors realized his retina had detached. It was discovered that he had a condition called retinal degeneration. He underwent a small laser operation to treat the right eye and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Eric Engels October 31, 2021

I’m not a doctor, but I don’t think he will be back anytime soon.

Perrault learned that he suffered from a condition called retinal degeneration (Retinal degenerationn in English).

The Montreal Center underwent a laser operation to heal his right eye. It will be re-evaluated in a few weeks. If all goes well, he could return to the game in late November, which he will miss for at least three weeks.

Under the circumstances, fear is more than harm in his case. According to him, if he had been subjected to a great examination against kings or sharks, he would have completely lost his sight.

Perolet retinal degeneration. Illness from birth but did not know it. He had been seeing disoriented for a few days (his right eye) a heavy blow could have made him lose his sight completely. He was lucky. Operation last night in LA emergency. at least 3 weeks – Marc-Andre Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) October 31, 2021

He had suffered from this disease since birth, but he did not know it.

This is not good news for Canadians, who have been struggling a lot this season. Already the depth in the center is not impressive, a loss for Perreault would hurt a lot. Oh, and Paquette could also miss some games, and he’s the one who could be stopped for his nod to Trevor Zegras of the Ducks.

So the rocket pull is more than possible. The name Ryan Poehling the fastest since he was a cross comes to mind. A chance to prove that he has his place in the Pittman Arena.

The situation is certainly getting worse in Montreal. Is the solution in Laval, or Marc Bergevin will have to compromise?