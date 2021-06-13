Challenges of reopening borders

The flags of Canada and the United States fly in front of the Ambassador Bridge on the border near Windsor.Photo: The Canadian Press / Rob Gordybeck

The deregulation process is progressing. Life begins before the country resumes. There are many voices calling for the borders to be reopened quickly as the big tourist season approaches. The President of the Treasury, Jean-Yves Duclos, calls for patience. “We know what to expect” and “as soon as possible,” asks Christian Germain, co-chair of Germain Hôtels. She believes that the time has come to open the borders, but it is necessary above all to ensure freedom of movement between the governorates, noting that her company has hotels in six governorates.

For Gaston de Serres, an epidemiologist at the National Institute of Public Health in Quebec (INSPQ), certain epidemiological criteria define the reopening of borders, as well as the demands of Americans. Health, economic and commercial aspects must be taken into account by the federal government and will play “at least as important a role as the health aspects”.

Caroline Proulx, Member of Parliament for Bertier and Minister of Tourism for Quebec, believes reopening is “gradual” and “cautious” and that vaccination is going well. Approximately 83% of Quebecers would like to travel to the province, and start their vacation a little earlier than usual.