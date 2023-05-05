Saskatchewan, a Canadian prairie province, is known for its picturesque landscapes, friendly communities, and high-quality education. As an international student, you may be looking for affordable options to pursue your academic goals. In this article, we will explore some of the cheapest colleges in Saskatchewan for international students, taking into account factors such as tuition fees, scholarships, and the overall cost of living.

Cheapest colleges in Saskatchewan for International Students 2023

Saskatchewan Polytechnic

Saskatchewan Polytechnic is one of the province’s leading post-secondary institutions, offering a wide range of diploma, certificate, and degree programs in various fields. With campuses in Saskatoon, Regina, Moose Jaw, and Prince Albert, Saskatchewan Polytechnic provides international students with multiple options for their education.

International tuition fees at Saskatchewan Polytechnic range from approximately $7,000 to $22,000 per academic year, depending on the program of study. The institution also offers several scholarships and bursaries specifically for international students, which can help offset the cost of tuition.

Great Plains College

Great Plains College is a comprehensive community college with campuses in Swift Current, Kindersley, Warman, and various other locations throughout Saskatchewan. The college offers a variety of certificate and diploma programs in fields such as business, health care, human services, and trades.

International tuition fees at Great Plains College range from approximately $8,000 to $15,000 per academic year, depending on the program of study. The college also provides various scholarships and bursaries for international students, as well as a limited number of work-study opportunities to help students finance their education.

Parkland College

Parkland College, with its main campus located in Yorkton, is a community college offering a diverse range of programs, including certificates, diplomas, and adult basic education. The college also provides university transfer courses in collaboration with the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina.

International tuition fees at Parkland College range from approximately $7,500 to $16,000 per academic year, depending on the program of study. In addition to affordable tuition fees, the college offers several scholarships and bursaries for international students to help ease the financial burden.

Cumberland College

Cumberland College, with campuses in Melfort, Nipawin, and Tisdale, is a community college offering a variety of programs, including certificates, diplomas, and adult basic education. The college also provides university transfer courses in collaboration with the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina.

International tuition fees at Cumberland College range from approximately $7,500 to $15,000 per academic year, depending on the program of study. The college offers various scholarships and bursaries for international students, as well as work-study opportunities to help students finance their education.

North West College

North West College, with campuses in Meadow Lake and North Battleford, is a community college offering a diverse range of certificate and diploma programs in fields such as health care, human services, business, and trades. The college also provides university transfer courses in collaboration with the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina.

International tuition fees at North West College range from approximately $7,500 to $15,000 per academic year, depending on the program of study. The college offers various scholarships and bursaries for international students, as well as work-study opportunities to help students finance their education.

Carlton Trail College

Carlton Trail College, with campuses in Humboldt, Watrous, and other locations throughout east-central Saskatchewan, offers a range of programs, including certificates, diplomas, and adult basic education. The college also provides university transfer courses in collaboration with the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina.

International tuition fees at Carlton Trail College range from approximately $7,500 to $14,000 per academic year, depending on the program of study. The college offers various scholarships and bursaries for international students, as well as work-study opportunities to help students finance their education.

Southeast College

Southeast College, with campuses in Weyburn, Estevan, and other locations in southeastern Saskatchewan, offers a diverse range of certificate and diploma programs in fields such as business, health care, human services, and trades. The college also provides university transfer courses in collaboration with the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina.

International tuition fees at Southeast College range from approximately $8,000 to $15,000 per academic year, depending on the program of study. The college offers various scholarships and bursaries for international students, as well as work-study opportunities to help students finance their education.

St. Peter’s College

St. Peter’s College, located in Muenster, is a unique institution that combines a liberal arts college with a Catholic seminary. The college offers university transfer courses in partnership with the University of Saskatchewan, allowing students to complete the first two years of their undergraduate degree in a smaller, more intimate setting.

International tuition fees at St. Peter’s College are comparable to those at the University of Saskatchewan, with fees ranging from approximately $17,000 to $22,000 per academic year, depending on the program of study. While St. Peter’s College may not be the cheapest option on this list, its unique educational experience and smaller class sizes may make it an attractive option for some international students.

Cost of Living in Saskatchewan

In addition to tuition fees, international students should also consider the cost of living when choosing a college in Saskatchewan. The province offers a relatively low cost of living compared to other Canadian provinces, with affordable housing, food, and transportation options.

According to the Government of Saskatchewan, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment ranges from $700 to $1,000, depending on the location. Utilities, groceries, and other living expenses can add an additional $600 to $1,000 per month, depending on individual needs and lifestyle choices.

When budgeting for your education in Saskatchewan, be sure to factor in costs such as textbooks, health insurance, and personal expenses. Additionally, international students should research whether they are eligible for any scholarships, bursaries, or work-study opportunities, which can help offset the cost of tuition and living expenses.

Conclusion

Saskatchewan offers a variety of affordable education options for international students, with many colleges providing high-quality programs at a fraction of the cost of larger universities. The province’s low cost of living further enhances its appeal as a destination for international students seeking a budget-friendly yet rewarding educational experience.

When choosing a college in Saskatchewan, be sure to research tuition fees, scholarships, and living expenses to ensure that you make the best decision for your financial situation and academic goals. By doing so, you can take advantage of the exceptional education and unique cultural experiences that Saskatchewan has to offer.