Influenza, gastritis and bronchiolitis: what is the situation in France this winter?

They are currently placed under the Smurfs because of barrier gestures Or they make fear a Hospital overload even greater than expected, other winter diseases have a dynamic closely related to diseases covid-19 pandemic.

So, as France plunges into winter, we are evaluating epidemics of influenza, gastroenteritis and bronchiolitis.

The influenza pandemic is in the process of fermenting

According to the latest epidemiological bulletin from Public Health France Posted on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, various influenza pandemic monitoring indicators are on the rise.

However, in Metropolitan France, only the Occitanie region is officially at the stage of a so-called epidemic, a sign that the situation has not deteriorated much yet.

However, four other regions are in pre-pandemic phase: Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Center-Val-de-Loire, Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Ile-de-France.

Decreased activity of gastroenteritis

If the influenza infection rate is increasing (150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants last week, compared to 121 in the previous week), The last weekly newsletter of the Guardians Network Report a gastroenteritis epidemic that may be occurring at the moment “A low activity level compared to the level normally observed during this period”.

However, these national figures mask large regional disparities because regional infection rates are much higher in Pays de la Loire (245 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) or in Hauts-de-France (199 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

The bronchiolitis virus is still very common

If visits to the emergency room for bronchiolitis are slightly fewer between December 13 and 19 than during the previous week, Public Health France points out, however, in its latest publication That the virus circulation ‘Still at a high level’.

The health agency also noted that between those two dates, 1,675 children were hospitalized with bronchiolitis. Of these, 1,572 were under the age of one year.