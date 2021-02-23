China: He sits on an electric pole and causes a breakdown

Official media reported, Tuesday, that a man sat on an electricity pole conducting sit-ins, causing a major blackout in China, leaving thousands of homes dark.

The unusual scene occurred Sunday night in the southwest of the country in Chengdu, a huge metropolis with a population of about 16.5 million, according to the newspaper. People’s Daily.

The most mind-boggling behavior ever! A man has been found conducting sit-ins on an overhead power line in southwestern China in Chengdu, resulting in widespread power outages, affecting tens of thousands of residents. The police arrested the man. pic.twitter.com/Dl3DDc7qOX People’s Daily, China (PDChina) February 22, 2021

The man, whose name has not been released, miraculously escaped unhurt and was arrested by the police. His motives were unknown.

The incident was immortalized with the video and the scene was broadcast on social media. The man is shown on his back suspended in the void 10 meters above the ground. With his feet attached to the electrode, he increases the straightness of the pelvis by the power of the abdomen.

The local press warned against any temptation to reproduce such “dangerous behavior.”

The People’s Daily said that due to safety reasons, the local power company had to cut the power supply and tens of thousands of homes suffered the consequences.

The topic was widely discussed on Tuesday on the social network Weibo (the equivalent of Twitter in China where the US platform was blocked) with a total of more than 1.7 million views.

“Without electricity, I was really upset […] One netizen commented, “When I learned the reason for the cut, I was bewildered and amused.”

Another critic responded, criticizing his tasteful behavior: “Power cuts can waste a lot of money and lead to a fatal accident.”