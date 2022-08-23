Chips implanted in his hand to reach a Tesla car | Car News

The following story could be out of a science fiction movie, but fortunately or unfortunately, depending on one’s interest in technology, it’s real and very modern. The owner of a Tesla car has two microchips implanted in his hand and they are used, in particular, to unlock the Tesla Model 3.

Chips have other functions as well, such as storing cryptocurrency and data. They also allowed him access to his home as well as to his medical card. The guy who uses them is Brandon Semantic. He is 39 years old, and is part of a research group of about 100 people. They were invited to test the chips in question.

The chips are manufactured by the Vivokey Group, as we know from the Insideevs news site. They are encapsulated with biocompatible materials and become encapsulated in the body’s tissues shortly after transplantation.

Brandon Dalali explained to Teslarati how the capabilities of chips are constantly evolving with new downloadable features: the body thanks to these chips. One such application is the Tesla Key Card. So it’s the first device I’ve ever installed on it, because I have a Tesla.” The guy explains that he can use his hand to get into his car when he doesn’t have the regular key.

The man explains that technology can be intimidating, especially because it allows companies to know where he is at all times, but replies that this is the case with smartphones.

This is true, but if we want peace, we can always leave the cell phone at home. There, with a chip implanted in the hand, it clearly becomes impossible.

And what are the costs? It’s worth $300, plus the “installation” fee, is about $100.