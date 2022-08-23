club | Two parts, Canadian midfielders and… football commentary

Here’s our latest answer body for the club. To send us your questions, you will find them here.

Who wins what?

I would like someone to explain to me this contractual situation that we sometimes see. Canadian Corey Schuenemann just signed a two-part contract that will net him $750,000 if he plays in the NHL and $275,000 if he plays in MLS. However, his contract states a guaranteed minimum wage of $350,000. Why the $275,000 number, if he promises 350,000? Francois Racine

Reply from Simon-Olivier Lorange:

The Pension Plan Puppets blog, usually dedicated to news of the Toronto Maple Leafs, surprisingly contains many articles that effectively popularize the NHL’s applicable collective agreement. In a January 2019 post, we read that the guaranteed minimum wage “is in place in order to improve the salary of a player who is expected to play in both leagues, or in order to induce an NHL team to remember it”. It should be noted here that the player on a two-part contract is paid in proportion to the days spent in each of the two circles. Let’s take Scheunemann’s example again: If he spent more than half the season in Montreal, he would easily reach and exceed the $350,000 stipulated in his contract as the guaranteed minimum salary. But if he plays a few games with CH, or even spends the entire season with Laval Rocket, the organization will pay him the teams until he gets $350,000 as planned. Andrew Zadarnovsky, columnist and minor league specialist, sums up the exchange of letters with Journalism.

Why cash out Tovoli?

By exchanging Tyler Toffoli for Calgary Flames, the Canadians gave up on a 50-point “semi-auto” target per season. In turn, CH received players who probably wouldn’t reach such productions (Tyler Betlik and Emil Heinemann), one pick at the end of the first round and another in the fifth. Chances of finding the 50 point mark late in the first round are very slim. Why really give up 50 affirmative points for choices or projects? I would like to understand why hockey doesn’t apply the good old principle of “one in is better than two in kills”. See also In joy and happiness Jean-Philippe Dechenes Gilbert

PHOTO JEFF MCINTOSH, Canadian Press Archives Tyler Toffoli was traded to Calgary Flames on February 14.

Reply from Simon-Olivier Lorange:

What you say makes sense. However, you must look at the context in which the transaction takes place. On the day Tyler Toffoli was traded, February 14, Hocks was at the bottom of the overall standings. After 48 matches, he had 34 points from last place, allowing access to the playoffs. Climbing was completely impossible. Management had already given up on the season and was looking to the future. The thing was not explicitly named at the time, but the foundations were laid for a major reconstruction. At the time, Tyler Toffoli was close to turning 30. At the end of the two- to four-year reconstruction process, Toffoli was close to his mid-30s. It is likely that his offensive peak has been exceeded. And it was necessary, in the meantime, to force him to sign a new contract. Under the circumstances, it made sense to trade him, especially since his current contract, relatively affordable for a striker likely to score 25-30 goals, made him an attractive player for a team aspiring to great accomplishments. We know the rest of the story.

Where are the Canadian neighborhoods?

Hello team! I would like to know why it seems so difficult for a Quebec midfielder or a Canadian midfielder to establish himself as a key player in the CFL team. Francois Caron

PHOTO LARRY MACDOUGAL, Canadian Press Archives Canadian midfielder Nathan Rourke plays for BC Lions.

Reply from Miguel Bogold:

Hello Francois. There is currently one exception to the rule: Nathan Rourke, who is having a great season with the BC Lions. However, Rourke played college football in the NCAA (Ohio Bobcats) and even finished high school at a school in Alabama. So the question is rather to see why it is so difficult for a quarterback who played in Canadian college football to become a regular in the Canadian Football League.

The answer certainly will not satisfy many, but it is a matter of caliber. The move is high between CFL and CFL, especially for midfielders because of the playing systems that must be mastered and the types of passes required of a CFL quarterback. Furthermore, talented Canadian quarterbacks, such as Rourke and Jonathan Sincal, who is currently with the University of Montreal Carabines, often receive NCAA invitations. However, Sénécal has opted to return to play in Canada and may be able to pursue a career in the CFL. Follow.

Comment… with a salary?

CF Montreal’s Kamal Miller was unavailable for the match against DC United after receiving a red card in the previous match. Not being available through his fault – unlike, say, an injury or illness – is there a deduction from his pay, such as a hockey game during an NHL-imposed suspension? If so, how is it calculated? Mario Bolduc

Photo by Dominique Gravel, press Montreal defender Kemal Miller

Reply from Jean Francois Teutonio:

We are not talking about a salary deduction, but rather a fine. And it all depends on the error that led to the red card. As such, a suspension after a red card is awarded is not followed by an additional fine. But it can earn him one, especially if it is then judged that the work was dangerous, that the integrity of the sport was violated, or that the player is a repeat offender.

For the accumulation of yellow cards that leads to a suspension, there is actually an additional fine. After five cards per season, the player must pay $250 plus a one-game suspension. If he collects three more, he has to pay $500. And so on. He can reduce the number of yellow cards he has accumulated if he has shown good behavior – and therefore has not received a card – for five consecutive matches.