After parting with Shea Weber’s contract, Montreal Canadiens were still trying to replace Jeff Petry, and such a deal could happen in the coming weeks.

At least that’s what noted whistleblower Pierre Lebrun said in his recent column on The Athletic’s website.

The reporter adds that Dallas and Detroit are potential destinations for the 34-year-old veteran defense man.

Also according to LeBrun, Petry still wants to be traded, despite the good end to the season he had under Martin St-Louis.

“In the meantime, teams continue to contact the Canadians to inquire about Josh Anderson,” LeBron said. The Oilers will be one of them from what I’ve heard, but general manager Kent Hughes told them he had no intention of trading it. Canadians want Anderson to be part of the rebuilding process.

“However, a potentially high-quality offering with other elements could convince Hughes. But Canadians don’t really want to trade it.”

