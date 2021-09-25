Chris Pratt and a host of stars in the animated movie Super Mario Bros.

The most famous plumber on the planet is about to return to the big screen with the voice of Hollywood star Chris Pratt (Guardians of the GalaxyAnd jurassic world). The Nintendo mascot had not been seen in theaters for nearly three decades, when it was played by the late Bob Hoskins. Super Mario Bros. (1993), a critical and commercial disaster at the time, is now known as turnip.

Super Mario Bros.: The Movie, which is supposed to take place on the poster on December 21, 2022, brings together a high-flying cast. The star of the popular Netflix series Mrs. gameAnya Taylor-Joy will be the voice of Princess Peach. Canadian actor Seth Rogen will play Donkey Kong. The star of the sitcom will play the brother of Mario Luigi It’s always sunny in Philadelphia, Charlie Day.

There are also several comedians on the board, including Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Todd), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong) and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike).

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelinek, the tandem who created the animated television series. Teen Titans Go!, before directing a feature film of the same name in 2018. Super Mario Bros.: The Movie Co-financed by Nintendo and Universal Studios, it will be produced by Illumination Entertainment, a company known for its animated films for children and young teens (I’m despicable, loraxAnd disciples).

Sealed production from the creator of Mario

Shigeru Miyamoto, Mario’s creator, has approved the film and will oversee production. The legendary video game designer said in a statement that he wants to let this happen A new entertainment experience Intended for a wider audience, not just followers of his famous hilarious character.

Not everyone liked the decision to hire Chris Pratt. Many netizens on social networks expressed their disappointment at not seeing Charles Martinet resume his iconic role. The 66-year-old American actor has doubled Mario since 1990. Surprisingly, one Twitter user predicted that Torch would die in May 2020.

Chris Pratt posted a video on his Instagram today to express his deep love for Mario, saying that as a kid he stole 25 cents so he could play the game in the arcades. Dreams can come true , He said.