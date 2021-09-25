Kommernati vaccine: 214 modified vaccines were given to Roberval

More than 200 doses of the Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer) that were administered at the Roberval Vaccination Center in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean last August were deemed insufficient by Pfizer-BioNTech.

The integrated Sagueni Lac-Saint-Jean University Health and Services Center confirmed the error and would like to point out that the health of the affected patients is not at risk, as 214 people received these doses.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines can be stored in the cold for 30 days and provide optimal protection. However, the doses given last August over a two-day period exceeded this period.

The health authorities emphasized that they could therefore not guarantee the protection they should provide, but that they did not harm health.

“We’ve conducted inventory checks and this is where the error was unfortunately discovered,” explained CIUSSS Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean spokesperson, Pierre-Alexandre Maltais.

After checking directly with the company as well as with the Ministry of Health, CIUSSS assures that all people who have received a dose deemed insufficient should be vaccinated again for proper protection. For some, this will be the third dose received.

Additional teams were deployed on Thursday and Friday to reach out to these patients as quickly as possible.