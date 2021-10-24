Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine arrive in Fortnite

A few years ago, the free-to-play model was out of the question because it was not considered profitable. This has changed over time and today we can see some games like Fortnite that have been around for a long time with a huge following.

The fault lies with Epic Games, which is constantly updating its main game, so much so that if we do not pay attention to the game for a few days, we will encounter some surprises. The latest content update, which arrived a few hours ago, features two Resident Evil stars: Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine.

Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine land in Fortnite

These two types are included in the STARS package, priced at 2,100 paVos. This bundle also includes alternate skins for these skins, such as Chris in Resident Evil Village or Jill Valentine in Resident Evil 3 Remake. In addition, some backpack-specific accessories are also included in the package, such as the colorful herbs characteristic of the epic or the popular typewriter. Finally, we also have the possibility to get two sets of collectibles such as an electric wand or a special machete.

As a reminder, these items will be available for a limited time in the Fortnite Store, but if you get them you can use them forever.