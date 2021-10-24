Mathieu Perrault, the most famous Quebecer in the NHL

Mathieu Perrault will never forget his three-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Montreal Canadiens uniform.

We don’t know what the future holds for him, but he may have had the best moment of his career in the National Hockey League.

Originally from Drummondville, Perreault is playing his thirteenth season in the NHL and will soon reach a 700-game plateau at the Bettman Arena.

amazing thing.

On the other hand, I would like to tell you that in anonymity Perreault plays in the NHL.

When it comes to Quebec, we will talk about Marc-Andre Fleury, Christopher Letang, Patrice Bergeron, Jonathan Huberdieu, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Anthony Mantha, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, David Peron, Jonathan Marchesault, Thomas Chabot, Philippe Danault, Jonathan Drouin and Yanni Gorde and so on. But we rarely think of Mathieu Perrault.

However, he’s been making his way into the world’s best league since 2009. Without fanfare or trumpet, Perreault, in his own way, helps the teams he plays for. He never scored 20 goals and never collected 50 points in a season. However, its great versatility distinguishes it from many players. It can be used to kill a penalty or an advantage. He can play in the middle as on the wing and in the first as in the fourth line.

Very few players today can boast of owning such a diverse game.

Perreault never complains. He is never distracted. Perreault is a smart guy and player who always knew what he had to do to have a great and long career in the NHL. In fact, his Winnipeg head coach, Paul Morris, didn’t hide to say how much he admired him.

The match comes on Saturday night.

Three goals in his childhood team uniform. warmly. The first star in the game.

For a rare period in his career, the spotlight was on him. I saw in his eyes that he was enjoying the moment. Perreault took the time to appreciate this wave of love and appreciation.

Sometimes young players, knowing the kind of game Perreault experienced, expect to relive the same feeling several times in their career and not realize what they are going through.

Not Matteo Perrault on Saturday night. At 33, Quebecers took the time to fully savor this moment. A moment that somehow deserved some form of recognition for all the efforts and sacrifices he made since the beginning of his career.

I did well.