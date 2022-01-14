Chris Weidman commented by the NHL

Montreal Canadiens defender Chris Weidman has been suspended from play for head-butting Boston Bruins forward Eric Howla, the National League Player Safety Administration announced Thursday.

So Weidmann was penalized for his act during the 5-1 loss conceded by his family on Wednesday at TD Garden. During a brawl in the third period, he stopped his opponent from being locked up, and he responded by hitting him in the head, much to Hula’s indignation.

“It’s important to note that Wideman clearly and deliberately tackles his helmet in Haola’s face. It’s an unacceptable header in the face of his opponent, aggressively,” the NHL explained in a demonstration video.

The full-back was fined for unsportsmanlike behavior as a result of the skirmish. He will miss the scheduled game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Wideman has never been suspended in 204 games on the Bateman Tour.

Earlier this season, St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich was suspended two games for a header to Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Krause.