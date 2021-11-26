Claude Julien comments on his dismissal for the first time

Claude Julien, the official designate of Canada Hockey, spoke to the media on Friday afternoon for the first time since the Montreal Canadiens fired him last February.

This public outing took place on the sidelines of a press conference in which he announced his candidacy to lead Team Canada for two upcoming tournaments in December, the Channel One Cup in Russia and the Spengler Cup in Switzerland.

However, the former Habs driver was kind enough to talk briefly about his second assignment with the Montreal team, collecting the 9-5-4 record last season before being replaced by Dominique Ducharme.

“I am not bitter, the Canadian has always treated me well,” Julian said during the conference, remembering that he preferred to think about the future rather than the past.

“I know the majority of guys, of course I don’t like to see what’s happening now, he pointed out, about CH’s current campaign. We want to see them succeed and not see them unhappy. I wouldn’t have a hard time talking about the Canadian and what happened is part of the job.”

Regarding the future, Julian has denied rumors that he will be close to returning to the National Hockey League (LNH), without ruling out the possibility of his future.

“Right now, I’m still getting it wrong, I love doing what I’m doing. I’m really happy to be back behind the bench. It will give me the opportunity to get back to work,” Julian continued.