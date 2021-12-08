Claudette Dion: Celine Dion’s sister announces good news

After more than 15 years of absence, Celine Dion’s family is back on stage for the holidays. This is what Claudette Dion just announced on a recent show.

Known to all, it is New Year’s Eve in the Dion family, interpretations of Christmas classics and comic tales intertwine.

“It’s the party from start to finish, it’s really fun, it’s festive, full of memories and smells that come back to us. It feels good mentally and physically. Memories that nurture,” explained Claudette Dion in an interview with cultural columnist Tout un matin.

The singer will be on stage with her siblings Liet, Jeslin, Michelle and Paul Dion to revisit the collection of holiday songs, such as Christmas is love, Blue Christmas, Glory Alleluia and Petit papa Noël as well as Dans Our Old Homes, from La Poutine Sorranti.

Claudette Dion confirms that the music program has nevertheless been renewed to offer something new, especially with the addition of Tout va changer by Michel Vaughan, which the family will sing at the opening of the show.

The songs, half of which will be in French and one in English, will be interspersed with clips in which the performers evoke memories of the holiday season in the Dion family.