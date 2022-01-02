Climb Mount Orford, on foot, even in winter!

More than a dozen trails have been developed on the slopes of Orford, Alfred-Desrochers and Giroux. However, it can only be accessed by hikers from 4 pm to 10 pm, to facilitate the maintenance of the ski slopes. A curfew requires visitors to leave the mountain by 9:30 p.m. currently.

According to the general manager of Ski et Golf mont Orford, Simon Blouin, more and more people are interested in hiking in the winter.

Our three different peaks are certainly challenging and require a certain physical effort. So people really want to come along with the training. […] Also, there are views. At the end of the day, when the sun goes down, there are some very beautiful sceneries that people look up to too He noted before noting that visitors greatly appreciate the lighting of the paths in the evening as well as the space available on the walkways.

« We can see that more and more people are complying with this kind of offers. Interest is growing. » – Quote from Simon Bleuen, Managing Director of Mont Orford Ski and Golf

The diversity of the offer in this way also allows the management of the ski resort to reach different clients. The activity is accessible to a larger audience.

In the end, depending on the circumstances, a good pair of shoes is fine for climbing or just straps, and they aren’t very expensive. So it gets to more people than hiking or alpine skiing, and it’s a little more expensive. It also allows people who come regularly to climb the mountain in the summer to continue all year round. Simon Bloen adds.

With a variety of accessible trails, all hikers, from the most experienced to the least experienced, can find what they’re looking for.

We have tracks of different calibers. For example, the green slope, Toussiski, is very easy at the top of Alfred-Desrochers. However, anyone can take on a much greater physical challenge by ascending the Grande Coulée, which reaches the top of the Orford slope. People can also switch between tracks , explains the general manager.

The winter hiking season runs from November 1 to May 1. To access the tracks, a seasonal subscription is required, available at a cost of $25. However, the activity is free for members of the Société des Institutions de plein air du Québec (SÉPAQ).

On the piste, hikers must follow certain rules to ensure their own safety and the safety of the skiers they meet.

We ask to go up in line or two shows at the most. Also, you should always stand at the edge of the driveway, at the edge of a wooded area. Finally, we mandate that you wear a headlight starting at 4 p.m. […] People on skis descend in the middle of the slopes. If everyone respects it, it will be done well.

Mountain management must also face certain challenges in guiding hikers to the correct paths, which are safer. Many tend to venture on expert trails, which are inaccessible for long walks.

It can be very dangerous if people venture down these paths. […] We see either people who are reckless or who haven’t taken the time to check the map and who are heading towards the first lane on their way.

ingenuity target

The development of these hiking trails is part of the Corporation ski et golf mont Orford’s desire to change the activities available on the mountain as much as possible.

The family can come here and the kids go skiing while the dad goes skiing. Fatbaek And mother hiking in the Alps. We particularly wanted to meet people’s needs and to be a unifying point for all these activities. , says Mr. Blouin.

In addition, the popularity of alpine hiking for several seasons has spread to Mount Orford.

Last year, the number of snowboarders nearly doubled and it’s still growing. We’ve even had to limit the number of subscriptions we sell. We no longer sell them for hiking in the Alps. We want to make sure the trails aren’t too crowded during the weekends.

COVID-19 still exists

The restrictions imposed across the county over the past few days have had an impact on the ski resorts, which have once again had to adjust in order to keep visitors safe. As a result, most indoor dining halls are no longer accessible. Similarly, some stations, including Mount Gleason, now sell tickets online only.