Close centers in Caen

They are installed in three very crowded courtyards in downtown Caen. So-called ephemeral testing centers in Corton, Bouchard and Malherby no longer appear on Monday on the map of anti-coronavirus testing sites. Two of them were allowed to take the test until 11 p.m., and they are still according to ARS document onlineNo Cain site will have a wide time span.

50 locations in Calvados and 24 in Orne

Across Calvados, the regional health agency still lists fifty screening sites. Half are in the metropolitan Caen area, particularly in front of or in front of clinics or hospitals. It is always possible to take the test at the CHU, at the CHR boulevard Clemenceau, at the Saint-Martin and du Parc clinics. In other cities of the department, the hospitals of Bayeux, Lisieux and Vire also offer the famous antigen tests or PCR. Otherwise, you have to go to nursing offices or lab-run sites.

In Orne, there are also no longer the ephemeral centers established in Flers and Trun. Capacity is reduced to 24 possible examination sites. The cities of Argentina and Fleers are best equipped with three test sites. Two on the other hand are on the Alençon side. Other examination possibilities are distributed throughout the territory.

in a Latest report on October 12th : ARS reported 25,278 people tested in one week in Calvados and 7,691 in Orne. Numbers to drop as paid tests start. To benefit from the free scan, one of the following six conditions must be met.