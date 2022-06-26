Definition | vernal keratitis | Futura Health

Vernal keratoconjunctivitis is a form conjunctivitis the most severe. It mainly affects children and ends up, in most cases, disappearing in adulthood.

a conjunctivitis Corresponds to conjunctivitis, the membrane covering the sclera (whiteeye) and the inner part of the eyelids. We talk about keratoconjunctivitis when it is associated with keratitis, which is an inflammation of the eye cornea.

Although it usually lasts year-round, vernal keratoconjunctivitis is so called because it tends to worsen in the spring and summer. rays ultraviolet The Sun Among the causes of inflammatory attacks. This is why vernal keratoconjunctivitis is more common in countries with climate collection warm.

A possible link between allergies and vernal keratoconjunctivitis

The causes of vernal keratoconjunctivitis are not well known, but their origin Allergy maybe. Allergic topography is found in the majority of patients with vernal keratoconjunctivitis, and is more common in people with keratoconjunctivitis.eczema orasthma.

There are several forms in which vernal keratoconjunctivitis can present. The shape of the eyelid is recognized when the inner eyelid is lined with “papillae,” which can be seen by turning it over. in shape limbicA gelatinous bead is visible around the cornea. It is a deposit of epithelial cells andeosinophilscells involved in allergic reactions.

Like other types of conjunctivitis, vernal keratoconjunctivitis is often associated with Rhinitis.

Spring keratoconjunctivitis is potentially sight-threatening

by level gravity From disease, ulcers or plaques may be present on the surface Eye It can greatly hinder the look. In extreme cases, surgery may be considered.

Keratoconjunctivitis can cause permanent loss of visual acuity and requires treatment. fast charging and effective, often involving a collaboration between an ophthalmologist and Allergy doctor.

