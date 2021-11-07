Club Forza Horizon 5: Join the Xboxygen Club to earn points! | Xbox One

Tech

November 7, 2021
Jillian Castillo

Forza Horizon 5 Available in advance for those with Premium editions or a Premium package paired with the subscription Xbox Game Pass. If you are one of them, we invite you to join the Xboxygen club now!

How to join Club Forza Horizon 5 Xboxygen?

If you’d like to join the Xboxygen community on Forza Horizon 5, here’s how to join the club:

  • Open the main menu of Forza Horizon 5
  • Go to the “Online” tab
  • Go to “clubs”
  • Search for “Xboxygen”
  • Join the “Official Xbox FH5”

And that’s it! You can now participate in the Xboxygen Club.

What is Club Forza Horizon 5 used for?

Joining a club in Forza Horizon 5 is part of a community to facilitate exchanges. Join the Forza Xboxygen community to share and have fun together, here are some of the benefits of joining the club.

  • to share photos
  • Create conversations
  • Participate in the Forza Horizon 5 club rating
  • Earn points as a group
  • Easily find friends to play with online

Join the Xboxygen club now, it’s unlocked!

