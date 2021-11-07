Club Forza Horizon 5: Join the Xboxygen Club to earn points! | Xbox One

Forza Horizon 5 Available in advance for those with Premium editions or a Premium package paired with the subscription Xbox Game Pass. If you are one of them, we invite you to join the Xboxygen club now!
How to join Club Forza Horizon 5 Xboxygen?
If you’d like to join the Xboxygen community on Forza Horizon 5, here’s how to join the club:
- Open the main menu of Forza Horizon 5
- Go to the “Online” tab
- Go to “clubs”
- Search for “Xboxygen”
- Join the “Official Xbox FH5”
And that’s it! You can now participate in the Xboxygen Club.
What is Club Forza Horizon 5 used for?
Joining a club in Forza Horizon 5 is part of a community to facilitate exchanges. Join the Forza Xboxygen community to share and have fun together, here are some of the benefits of joining the club.
- to share photos
- Create conversations
- Participate in the Forza Horizon 5 club rating
- Earn points as a group
- Easily find friends to play with online
Join the Xboxygen club now, it’s unlocked!
