Club Forza Horizon 5: Join the Xboxygen Club to earn points! | Xbox One

Forza Horizon 5 Available in advance for those with Premium editions or a Premium package paired with the subscription Xbox Game Pass. If you are one of them, we invite you to join the Xboxygen club now!

How to join Club Forza Horizon 5 Xboxygen?

If you’d like to join the Xboxygen community on Forza Horizon 5, here’s how to join the club:

Open the main menu of Forza Horizon 5

Go to the “Online” tab

Go to “clubs”

Search for “Xboxygen”

Join the “Official Xbox FH5”

And that’s it! You can now participate in the Xboxygen Club.

What is Club Forza Horizon 5 used for?

Joining a club in Forza Horizon 5 is part of a community to facilitate exchanges. Join the Forza Xboxygen community to share and have fun together, here are some of the benefits of joining the club.

to share photos

Create conversations

Participate in the Forza Horizon 5 club rating

Earn points as a group

Easily find friends to play with online

