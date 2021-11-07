Aloets defend themselves well against the best

With their ticket to the playoffs in their pocket, the Montreal Alois had a chance to prove their worth Saturday night against the Blue Bombers, the best team in the Canadian Football League. In Winnipeg, the Sparrows fought well, and were defeated 31-21.

The challenge was huge, with the Manitoba reps having only suffered one loss this season and allowed more than 20 points on only two occasions.

Against the Alouettes, the Bombers scored seven points each quarter. Pivotal Zach Collaros started hostilities by joining Nic Demski, who traveled 15 yards into the end zone.

The visitors responded by forcing them into confusion. Jamal Davis Jr. recovered the ball, ran the remaining 19 yards to score his second major of the season.

Even Aloet took a lead midway through the third quarter, but Colidus faced Drew Wolitarski in the wages area, and then Shawn McGuire’s offside at the goal gate gave Winnipeg a sufficient lead.

Meanwhile, Sergio Castillo converted three out of his four goal-scoring attempts.

Veteran Trevor Harris made his debut with a costume aloite. He touched 25 passes, 14 of which were successful, for 177 yards and two touchdowns. The 35-year-old kept these things for Jake Wieneke and Reggie White Jr.

Harris also threw two objections.

William Stanback had a sixth game with over 100 yards this season. In doing so, he crossed the 1,000-yard mark in 2021.

The two teams will face each other again next Saturday, this time at Percival Molson Stadium.