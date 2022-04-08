Co-pilot for the summer – collaborators Michelle Sharett and Jessica Parker have chosen Rouge FM and will host the comeback show this summer!

“What a great opportunity for Jessica and I to support the people this summer at Rouge FM. I accepted this new challenge because Rouge gave me the freedom and tools to deliver the show that tempted me,” shouts Michael Sharett. We want to offer our listeners a show that is entertaining, intelligent, sensitive, poignant and tinged with humor! I can’t wait to see you in Rouge on June 20th for your ride home! Jessica and I will be your pilots for the summer! “.

“It gives me great pleasure to find my friend Michelle for nine weeks of happiness in Rouge Mic, as I mentioned Jessica Parker. We wish we’d met him and I, and it’s Rouge who presents us with this great opportunity for summer! »

What a joy to welcome Michelle and Jessica to the Rouge FM family! We are proud to be able to draw on their immense talent and unparalleled complicity this summer to support Rouge FM listeners across Quebec, says Chloe Poissonault, General Manager of French Language Radio. Audience favorites continue to choose the Rouge family and it is very exciting to hear new voices taking root in listeners’ habits. »

This will be the first major radio experience of Michael Sharett as a facilitator. Jessica Parker He contributes regularly to the LA GANG DU MATIN show at 107.3 Rouge. His documentary Mom, Why Are You Crying? It is still available on Crave.

COPILOTE POUR L’ÉTÉ is broadcast Monday through Thursday starting June 20, from 4pm to 6pm. More details about the concept and show guests will be revealed later.

Rouge FM’s follow-up programs are available – in podcast format – at Location and theImplementation i heart radio.

