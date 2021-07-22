The Wizard of Oz | Judy Garland’s dress was found in a trash bag

Forty years after her disappearance, the famous gingham dress worn by Judy Garland appeared in wizard of oz He reappeared… as if by magic.

Charles Eric Bliss Bolin

Journalism

In a post on its website last month, The Catholic University of America, Washington, detailed the happy and unexpected discovery in a garbage bag left in an office in the drama department.

Read the post published on the Catholic University of America website

“There was a note on the bag the former president had left saying he had found ‘this’ and he must have moved it when he left his office,” says Matt Ripa, the coordinator within the institution responsible for the discovery. A trash bag was left above the mail locker. Looking at him, Mr. Ripa discovered a shoebox. This was the “movie treasure” that character Dorothy Gale introduced in 1939.

The piece of clothing, signed by Judy Garland, was turned over to the archives and then authenticated.

For many years, rumors circulated about the fate of the costume of the heroine of the film Victor Fleming. The Only Evidence: In 1972, the dress was presented to Gilbert V. Hartke, founder of the Department of Speech and Drama at The Catholic University of America, by Academy Award-winning actress Mercedes McCambridge. However, for four decades, the mystery of his disappearance remained unsolved. It ended up staying… in a trash bag.