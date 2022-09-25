Cogeco and its employees mobilize for the environment in 22 North American communities

The environmentCorporate social responsibility, environmental issues

MONTRALAnd the The September 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – Today, Cogeco’s 480 employees are once again rooted in their communities as the company ranks second 1 Cogeco Day Community Engagement Aimed at planting trees and clearing walkways and banks. This annual company-wide initiative across Quebec, andOntario And in several states in the United States, hundreds of Cogeco employees are involved and help support 23 nonprofit organizations in the different communities that Cogeco serves.

In addition to actively participating in the development of their communities and taking concrete actions for the environment, this day helps support the actions of various non-profit organizations, including Soverdi And the Trois-Rivieres Sustainable Foundation And the Halton Conservation And the trees for Nipsing And the New London trees And the I planted one tree . Note that these organizations work to protect, restore and manage the natural resources in our communities.

• Today demonstrates our commitment to building a sustainable future, investing in local environmental initiatives to support our communities and promoting climate action. How proud I am to participate alongside my colleagues on this day our employees, from Canada “The United States is simultaneously mobilizing for a common cause,” said Philip Jett, President and CEO of Cogeco. At Cogeco, we are taking concrete action to tackle the challenges of climate change and have become the first Canadian telecommunications company to set an ambitious goal of reducing emissions related to its activities, which is in line with the way forward to limit factory warming to 1.5°C.

Here are some of the highlights from this year’s initiative:

480 participants across the organization;

participants across the organization; in 22 Communities;

Communities; who planted 976 Trees or seeds (which will, for the next 10 years, be picked up roughly 60 tons of greenhouse gas emissions);

Trees or seeds (which will, for the next 10 years, be picked up roughly tons of greenhouse gas emissions); to press 23 non-profit organizations;

non-profit organizations; in who are they country, who are they counties and eight American countries.

Strict commitment against the effects of climate change

Determined to pave the way towards decarbonization in the telecom sector, remember that Cogeco has provided the first Climate Action Plan Which describes the major actions the company has taken for climate, consider Cogeco’s signature on? Business Ambition for 1.5C? And her involvement in Big Action: To Accelerate the Montreal Climate Transformation Campaign, of the Montreal Climate Partnership.

Once again, Cogeco’s charitable leadership acknowledged

Social commitment is part of Cogeco’s DNA, as evidenced by its strong philanthropic commitment to more than 700 local organizations and determination to develop their communities. In this regard, Cogeco is proud to announce that it has just received, for the third year in a row, the Generous Enterprise certification fromImagine, pregnant Canada Which highlights the company’s excellence and leadership in community investment and corporate social responsibility.

Learn more about 1 Cogeco Day Community Engagement In addition to our other initiatives, visit Website .

About COGECO INC.

Rooted in the communities they serve and backed by a 65-year heritage, Cogeco inc. (TSX: CGO) is a growing competitive force in the North American communications and media industries. Through its Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband) business units, Cogeco provides Internet, video and telephone services to 1.6 million residential and commercial customers in Quebec and Ontario to me Canada As well as in twelve states in the United States. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates, mainly in Qubec, 21 radio stations and news agencies. To learn more about Cogeco’s growth strategy and commitment to supporting its communities, promoting inclusive growth and combating climate change, please visit our website at corpo.cogeco.com.

