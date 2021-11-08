Persons with immunodeficiency | Regeneron announces treatment that protects against COVID-19

(Washington) The company said Monday that a synthetic antibody treatment developed by Regeneron reduced the risk of developing a COVID-19 symptom by 80%, eight months after receiving the shot.

These findings are “particularly important for those who do not respond to vaccines against COVID-19, including immunocompromised people,” said Myron Cohen, a scientist at the University of North Carolina who is responsible for conducting the US-funded trials.

The study was conducted on more than 1,600 people. Half of them received the treatment (an injection), and the other a placebo.

During the follow-up period of two to eight months, seven cases of COVID-19 were identified in the treatment group compared to 38 in those who received the placebo, a decrease of more than 80%.

But above all, no one was hospitalized, compared to six in the placebo group.

This treatment, one of the most famous beneficiaries of which is likely to be former President Donald Trump, has emergency clearance in the United States for those at risk.

“A single dose of REGEN-COV provides long-term protection against COVID-19, including in times of very high exposure, in the home, and over the long term during ongoing, larger-scale exposure,” said George Yankopoulos, chief scientific officer of Regeneron.