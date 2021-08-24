Colt Al Capone will soon be auctioned in California

Firearms belonging to Al Capone, one of the world’s most famous gangsters, will soon be sold at auction in California by his grandchildren.

The King’s ‘Favorites’ Colt .45 is one of 174 packages that also includes family photos, a letter written to his son from his Alcatraz cell and the bed he shared with his wife in a luxury Florida villa.

The collection for sale Oct. 8 in Sacramento by the Weatherless House comes from the legacy that Al Capone left in 1947 to his widow, Mae Capone, who bequeathed it herself to their only son Sonny.

Al Capone was one of the underworld’s most feared leaders during the Prohibition era of the 1920s, when any production or sale of alcohol was officially banned in the United States.

The godfather of Chicago’s Outfit gang, nicknamed “Scarface” (“Scars”), terrorized the network of extortion and extremely violent methods, such as the “Valentine’s Day Massacre” in which seven members of a rival gang were executed in 1929.

Despite all the cops in his wake – including the famous Elliot Ness – the gangster will never be prosecuted for his violent crimes, but for tax evasion, which will earn him an 11-year prison sentence and an island pass – Alcatraz Prison, in the San Francisco Bay Area .

Weatherless Auctions estimates that Al Capone’s Colt fetish could fetch $150,000, with another estimate of his pistols being between $30,000 and $60,000.

Pieces also include a Patek Philippe pocket watch in platinum and diamonds as well as other sparkling jewels with the initials of Al Capone.

The current owners of these items are the granddaughters of gangsters, Diane and Barbara Capone.