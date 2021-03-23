Revealing views on the Africa program

French Algerian film White sandals, By Christian Faure 37 will be openedis being Views from Africa. The festival maintains its digital form this year, with 146 films in competition and 13 out of the competition presented from April 9-18.

Marisa Juguet

Journalism

The program was unveiled on Tuesday in the presence of Maud Salome Aquila and Allon B, godmother and godfather of this edition. The competition will feature 21 feature films, 59 shorts and 56 documentaries, as well as 10 animated films from 51 different countries.

The “Greetings From Here” component will feature 20 films jointly produced with Canada, including 12 documentaries. Ten web or TV series have also been added to the programming.

About 100 movies will be available free online for 48 hours in Canada The Vues d’Afrique website, as well as on the TV5 mobile and connected apps.

New this year: The Center for Studies and International Cooperation (CECI) is awarding a gender equality award. Webinars will also be offered with the competing filmmakers throughout the festival period.