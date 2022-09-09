Commonwealth Games: Canada takes third place

Canada finished third in the medal standings at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Maple Leaf concluded the competitions with a total of 92 medals, including 26 gold, 32 silver and 34 bronze. Australia and England lost 178 and 173 medals, respectively.

On Monday, Michelle Lee of Ontario won another Canadian charm after losing in the women’s badminton singles final.

The Markham-based player lost in straight sets 21-15 and 21-13 at the hands of Indian Venkata Sindu Bursala.

Once again, the Commonwealth Games featured many great performances. Here are some highlights of this release:

Women’s delegation in the spotlight

The Canadian women have been a huge part of the Maple Leaf’s success, collecting 57 of the country’s 92 medals, compared to just 33 for the men. The remaining two were acquired by mixed teams. Moreover, it was the women who opened and closed the ball. If Lee takes last place, Kelsey Mitchell was the first to have a charm around her neck, along with teammates Lorient Genest and Sarah Urban, thanks to a runner-up on the bike race team. Mitchell eventually wrapped up the competition with three medals.

Another queen in the pool

Penny Oleksiak needs no introduction, but she may not soon be the only gem on the women’s swimming team. Summer McIntosh, who will turn 16 before the end of August, was the most decorated Canadian at these Games, with six medals. Solo, she won gold in the 200-meter and 400-meter medley, as well as winning the silver in the 400-meter freestyle. As a team, she helped the Canadians take silver in the 4 x 100-meter medley and 4 x 200-meter freestyle, as well as bronze in the 4 x 100-meter freestyle. Other members of the swimming team have been particularly effective in Birmingham, including Kylie Maas and Margaret McNeil, with five medals each, and Joshua Lindo and Javier Acevedo in the men’s competition, with four medals each.

New diving miracle

The Quebec Mia Valley may be the new face of diving in Canada, which has won three medals in England. She won her first hand easily in the 1m platform jump, before laying her hands on the bronze in the 3m, either individually or with partner Margot Erlam, in the synchronized dive.

fight for honor

If there is a specialty out of the water where the representatives of the maple leaf have distinguished themselves especially, it is in wrestling, where the delegation won 12 medals. In men’s freestyle wrestling, Amar Desi and Nishan Randawa won the gold medals at 125kg and 97kg respectively. Justina de Stasio took another gold for Canada in this area, in the women’s 76kg category.