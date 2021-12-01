Compass Group Canada has named one of Canada’s most impressive corporate cultures for 2021

“This honor is a tribute to our partners who embody our values ​​and vision on a daily basis”, Sajid Khan, CEO of Compass Group Canada and ESS North America. “We know that company culture is not just a program or service in the company. It is something our colleagues bring to work with them every day, with their passion for food and service, and their true enthusiasm for sharing great experiences with our customers. I feel so grateful to work with such special people.”

Under supervision Lauren Davy, CEO of Human Capital and Corporate Culture at Compass Group Canada, the company has created a partner-centric corporate culture, beginning with Leadership Commitment – which focuses on empathy. Focus on sharing. Focus on the vision. Focus on results, which was launched in 2018. With today’s announcement, the success of this post has been further realized. Here are some specific considerations for this recognition:

Emphasis on the welfare of the members By launching their own mental health resource site currently , a company-wide mental health rewards program, expanding benefits to other mental health practitioners.

By launching their own mental health resource site , a company-wide mental health rewards program, expanding benefits to other mental health practitioners. CompassFIRST, an initiative focused on getting partners back to work By transferring to new facilities or opening salaried jobs. To date, CompassFIRST has made it possible to return hundreds of employees to active positions within the company.

By transferring to new facilities or opening salaried jobs. To date, CompassFIRST has made it possible to return hundreds of employees to active positions within the company. The promise to listen, learn and act on the basis of diversity, fairness and inclusion Through programs offered jointly with diversity and inclusion job boards, including the dashboard at Month Black history, chat with Indigenous leaders, celebrate diversity on social channels, and translate core materials into multiple partner languages.

Through programs offered jointly with diversity and inclusion job boards, including the dashboard at Black history, chat with Indigenous leaders, celebrate diversity on social channels, and translate core materials into multiple partner languages. Supporting Communities and the environment through initiatives such as the Engage416 Police Services Program in Toronto and a partnership with the Jamal Magloire Foundation that helps prepare students for return to school thanks to a donation of iPads and school supplies

and the environment through initiatives such as the Engage416 Police Services Program in and a partnership with the Jamal Magloire Foundation that helps prepare students for return to school thanks to a donation of iPads and school supplies Recognition programs that celebrate great partners, including the relaunch of programs to support rewards for immediate recognition of team members and the celebration of frontline heroes who served during the pandemic on social media.

“At Waterstone, we believe that corporate culture drives performance and that is your organization’s greatest asset,” he said. Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Head of TM’s Most Admired Program Canada. Each of the 2021 awardees puts company culture at the center of everything they do and demonstrates their commitment to that culture as a competitive advantage. They set a great example of how developing and maintaining a high-performance company culture can generate incredible growth and performance. “

Compass Group Canada will accept this award at Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Culture award ceremonies. Canada March 31, 2022.

If you would like to join the Compass Group Canada team, check out the available jobs Here .

About Compass Group Canada

Compass Group Canada is the leading provider of catering and support services for Canada, with more than 25,000 employees working in more than 2,200 locations across the country. Our business provides catering and support services in major industries including sports and leisure venues, corporate dining rooms, cafeterias, schools and universities, retirement homes and hospitals, such as in remote camps and oil rigs. Compass Group Canada has been recognized as one of the most impressive corporate cultures in Canada In 2021, an award that honors leading Canadian organizations for their corporate culture that helps improve performance and competitive advantage, as well as calling them a great place to workMD in 2022 2021 and 2020 and Comme Top Employer in the Greater Toronto Area in 2021.

About Human Capital Waterston:

At Waterstone Human Capital, we inspire organizations to build high-performance corporate cultures. We are a human capital management consulting firm specializing in executive research, measurement and evaluation of corporate cultures, as well as leadership training and development. We’ve successfully helped hundreds of high-growth, entrepreneurship-focused organizations across North America recruit, measure, and train the right people. Waterston is also the founder of Canada’s most admired CEO programMC Corporate cultures and others Canada most likedMC. These national programs annually recognize leading Canadian organizations and executives to foster corporate cultures that improve performance and help maintain a competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit the website waterstonehc.com where canadasmostadmired.com

Media inquiries:



Courtney Gardner،, Senior Director, Corporate Communications, Compass Group Canada

647 633-5420

[email protected]



Lindsey GeorgeHead of Marketing and Communications, Waterstone Human Capital

[email protected]

416408-4545, immobilizer 227



SOURCE Compass Group Canada