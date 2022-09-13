on video | King Charles III angry at the leaking pen

For the second time in days, King Charles III expressed his frustration that he had to sign a document with a leaked pen.

The small incident, which clearly angered the king, was recorded on video.

King Charles III was visiting Northern Ireland as part of his tour of the United Kingdom to honor the memory of his mother. He was, on many occasions, greeted by enthusiastic crowds.

However, he won his nerve when he caught a visitor’s book in front of the cameras at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast.

Ink from the pencil he used drips onto his hand.

“Oh my God, I hate that (pen)!” The king shouted as he stood up and handed the pen to his wife, Queen Consort, Camilla.

“Look, he’s going everywhere,” she added as Charles wiped his fingers.

“I can’t stand this damn thing… all [sacre] said the king as he walked away.

A former assistant to the king once said that this person can be fun, but he is also quick-tempered and demanding.

While signing documents in London on Saturday, the enraged king called for help when a pen holder at the table disturbed him.

When filling out papers on Tuesday, he also used the wrong date, before checking with his assistant who told him the date was September 13, not September 12.