Compulsory vaccination of truck drivers will disrupt the distribution chain

Unvaccinated Canadian truck drivers who wish to enter Canada with their cargo must be screened at the border since Saturday morning, in addition to respecting the quarantine.

We are in a somewhat awkward position. About half of what we make in Quebec alone is exported to the United States, said Sylvie Cloutier, president and CEO of Conseil de la transformation du Québec (CTAQ).

As for American truck drivers who have not received their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, they simply cannot enter the country.

Thus, some American drivers who bring in essential items for processing are ineligible to cross the border, which poses a problem, according to Marc Cudio, president and CEO of the Association of Trucking Quebec (ACQ).

Several truck drivers who met Saturday at the San Bernard de la Colle border crossing said they had been vaccinated and welcomed the measures to their unvaccinated colleagues.

However, some have already complained about waiting times at customs.

The Quebec Food Processing Board estimated there would be between 12,000 and 16,000 fewer truck drivers on the roads.

According to the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CCA) and the American Trucking Association, it is estimated that 26,000 of the 160,000 cross-border drivers will be turned away.

We are likely to redevelop the distribution methods. So next week will be crucial to gauge the real impact on tablets. Jean-Jay Cote, general manager of the Council of Quebec Retailers (CQCD), believes there is a kind of tension, which I won’t hide from you, with some retailers.

The US will impose the same measure at the end of next week, this time on Canadian truck drivers entering their territory.