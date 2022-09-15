computer problems | Lotto Quebec is still down

The computer problems crippling the sale of Loto-Québec lottery tickets have not yet been resolved.

Helen Barrell

Journalism

The state-owned company thought it might resume sales on Wednesday morning, four days after its computer system crash occurred overnight from Saturday to Sunday. “We see that as less likely,” spokesman Renaud Dugas said at midday on Wednesday.

Loto-Québec believes, however, that he will be able to resume his normal activities before the end of the day.

Sales of its most popular Loto-Québec products, such as Loto Max and La grande vie, have been paralyzed since Sunday by a computer problem shortly after its 455 professional employees went on strike.

Due to the labor dispute, Loto-Québec has postponed the planned migration of the Lotto 6/49 to a new computer platform, which will not resume until September 21. You will not participate in the upcoming draws of this Canadian lottery.

Employees who went on strike returned to work after reaching a tentative agreement with their employer that had yet to be voted on.

“Our teams are working hard to follow through on data processing,” the state-owned company said.

Products affected by computer failure typically generate 2 million sales per day for Loto-Québec. They account for 70% of Crown’s total lottery revenue, which exceeded $1 billion in the last fiscal year 2021-2022.

Pending the resumption of its activities, Loto-Québec advises its customers to keep their tickets and ensure that the raffles are resuming and the winning prizes are honored. She says it’s still too early to determine the losses of this major outage for the company and its retailers being denied products for sale, except for zero tickets.