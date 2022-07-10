Connected lenses to take advantage of augmented reality

We knew virtual reality helmets and glasses, and here comes the time for augmented reality lenses. American startup Mojo Vision has just proven it, through a lens packed with tech.

American startup Mojo Vision is working on a lens that integrates several technologies. Thanks to it, it becomes possible to enjoy the content, images and texts superimposed on the real environment around you.

After many promises, the first prototype of the Mojo Lens has finally been put into operation. It was the startup CEO, Drew Perkins, who was able to give it a try: “The future is already here. I saw him. her campaign. He’s working.“In this case, it was a guinea pig for the first demonstration of the new smart contact lens technology, providing access to practical and contextual information.

More than six years of work and development were required to achieve this functional prototype. The difficulty, of course, was miniaturizing all the electronics on board, by creating entirely new components as well as an adapted user interface. Today, it is no longer science fiction.

MicroLED display with a diameter of 0.5 mm

At the heart of the lens is a MicroLED screen with a diameter of less than 0.5mm! The light passing through it allows the image returned by the screen to be completely distinguished. It also includes a processor responsible for processing images, an accelerometer, a gyroscope and a magnetometer. Finally, the lens contains micro-batteries that supply it with power. The entire interface is controlled solely by eye movements, without resorting to, for example, hand gestures.

The goal now is to improve the Mojo Lens through multiple phases of testing and clinical studies to assess its capabilities and provide feedback on software and applications. It also remains to find real uses for this lens when it is fully developed.

This type of lens can, for example, radically change the lives of people with visual impairments. But they can also allow the athlete or cyclist to stay focused on their activity while having access to the different offerings on display in their field of view.

