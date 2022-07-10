Thanks Marie Sophie! | Quebec Magazine

By publicly recounting her unknowingly drugged on the sidelines of the Underwater Worlds exhibition in Budapest, athlete Marie Sophie Harvey certainly helps other victims who tend to experience this trauma in silence.

Thanks to the testimony of the medalist, who was injured in several places during a four to six hour episode that she does not remember, other victims will be able to realize that the significance of this gesture should not be underestimated.

It also makes you realize that it can happen to anyone, even typical characters, and in any circumstances.

On the evening of June 25, the player was not alone as she was drugged. She was in the company of other swimmers, among whom was one, who, fearing her absence, found her in the street in tatters.

Shame and guilt

Speakers also explained to register, this week, after being drugged without knowing that it often causes long-term trauma. We must ask for help without hesitation.

But in reality, victims often feel guilt and shame about what happened to them, especially since they do not remember what happened. In such circumstances, we quickly imagine the worst, wondering if we have been sexually assaulted. It’s horror.

Ms. Harvey lifts the veil on the lack of resources available to victims. On her return to Montreal, the swimmer from Trois-Rivieres appealed to the CAVAS Center for Sexual Assault Victims in Montreal. It was transferred to a specialized clinic.

Due to the delay in even receiving a call, I felt helpless and left behind. And for good reason. In such cases, victims must already muster all their courage to seek help. So they should be taken care of immediately. You must see it.