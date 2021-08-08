Conservatives recruit businessman Vincent Duhamel

The Conservative team therefore hopes that it will help the Quebec businessman give weight to his economic team and add credibility to the recovery plan he intends to present to Canadians during the seemingly imminent campaign.

Conservatives have held third, and fourth, place in Broome-Missiskoye for more than 20 years. In fact, the last time the ride turned blue was under Brian Mulroney, in the 1984 and 1988 elections.

The party hopes to tip the scales with the nomination of Vincent Duhamel.

nice fishing

With his own roadmap, Vincent Duhamel has everything it takes to be a future finance minister, or to hold an important economic portfolio. Indicates a conservative source. It’s a nice catch For party and region, relay.

Vincent Duhamel has 30 years of investment management experience in Canada and Asia. He is the former president and global chief operating officer of Fiera Capital, a Montreal-based independent investment management firm that manages approximately $180 billion in assets worldwide, primarily for institutional clients. He also served as CEO of Lombard Odier Asia.

Vincent Duhamel had been semi-retired for a few months and wanted to take on new challenges.

I regret to see what state we will leave to our children, he thinks. I cannot remain a platform manager in the face of the current state of the economy.

Being an actor, I had no right to complain without taking concrete action to help improve our situation. Quote from:Vincent Duhamel

Governors also hope they can count on their new candidate and address book to help them fundraise in the business world.

According to our sources, it was Vincent Duhamel who approached the Conservative Party, through Senator Claude Carignan. The stream would have run well since its first meeting with Richard Martel, Lieutenant in Quebec for Erin O’Toole.

Richard Martel says he is a very humble man, aware of the facts on the ground.

He was very concerned about the economic situation in Canada and wanted to make a difference. I knew right away that he would be an asset to our party. Quote from:Richard Martel, Lieutenant in Quebec for the Conservative Party

As for Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole, he believes that the candidacy of Vincent Duhamel It shows that we have a strong team that is ready to work for economic recovery and work for Quebec .

Erin O’Toole intends to present in his electoral program a stimulus plan to create one million jobs during the first year, in order to give oxygen For all sectors of the economy in all regions of the country .

the umbrella?

Vincent Duhamel was nominated by Irene O’Toole as a candidate for Brum-Missiskoy, without a nomination meeting. But it is not there the umbrella , confirms a conservative source, because he owns a house in Magog.

The Brome – Missisquoi ride is vacant due to the departure of Liberal Lyne Bessette, who is not seeking a new mandate. Mr. Duhamel will face the liberal Pascal Saint-Aung and the Quebecoa Block Marilou Allary.

In 2019, the Conservatives took third place in Prom-Missiskoye (with 12.5% ​​of the vote), well ahead of the Liberals (38.2%) and the Bloc (34.4%).