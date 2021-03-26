Conspiracy theories: Fox News has filed a lawsuit again for defamation

Dominion Voting Systems is claiming approximately $ 1.6 billion from the conservative news channel. This is the second defamation complaint against Fox News, which was actually attacked in early February for similar reasons by another election machine company, Smartmatic. The complaint calls for $ 2.7 billion from media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s channel.

Dominion has also sued Donald Trump’s lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and another lawyer for former US President Sydney Powell for $ 1.3 billion each.

In the 139-page lawsuit that was filed in Delaware Superior Court Friday, the company accuses Fox News of having it. Duplicate and broadcast devastating lies, lies verifiable, on the Dominion .

To satisfy his pro-Trump fans frustrated with his defeat, Fox turns a spark into a wildfire And he adds the complaint, which implicates several of the series’ sponsors: Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Lou Dobbs, Janine Biru, and Maria Bartiromo.

Dominion He is entitled to punitive damages , In view of Fox’s conscious desire to hurt him . Lies have consequences Stephen Shackelford, one of the firm’s attorneys, said in a statement.

The company is seeking compensation of more than $ 1.6 billion, including $ 1 billion for the loss in the value of the company and $ 600 million in lost profits.

As in the complaint filed by Smartmatic, Fox News said to itself, through a spokesperson, We are proud of our coverage of the 2020 elections, according to the great tradition of American press, and we will vigorously defend ourselves in court against this unfounded measure. .