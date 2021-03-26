To support the cause of epilepsy

Friday, March 26th is a regular day for many people. However, it might be a little more symbolic for around 260,000 Canadians, because it’s Lavender Day. (Lilac day) To support people with epilepsy.

Today is the perfect time to discuss and learn more about this neurological problem that remains not well known among the world’s population.

That’s what Joanie Gilbert, 27, from Saint-Georges, thinks, who has had to deal with this disease for several years already.

“I got my first official diagnosis in August 2018, after an abnormal EEG. It all began in November 2016, after losing consciousness of the seizures. “It took several months to understand the cause, and above all, whether it was really epilepsy,” says the young woman, who works as a medical secretary in St. George.

All over the planet

According to figures from the Canadian Epilepsy Alliance, one in 100 people worldwide suffers from epilepsy. This represents about 40 million people.

People of all ages must deal with this disease. Still, according to the coalition, approximately 15% of people who receive an official medical opinion for epilepsy are between the ages of 0 and 17. Over 72% are between 18 and 64 years old.

In the vast majority of cases, this neurological problem is diagnosed during childhood or adolescence. However, this problem can be learned later in life.

For her part, Joan considers herself very lucky on a daily basis, especially since crises can occur at any time. However, neurologists believe that the majority of seizures occur at night.

“With the medication, things are going well for me. I’m lucky. However, I’m still worried about another seizure and the medication won’t take effect anymore.”

More awareness

Even today, few people know how to react when someone has convulsions due to a seizure. The young woman hopes that the situation will be further addressed over the years to raise awareness.

“Unfortunately, I think there are a lot of people who are not aware of the different types of epilepsy and the associated symptoms during seizures. I think it will be important for people to learn how to behave when a person has convulsions. I was the first to learn a lot about this disease,” Says Joan, who was fortunate to be able to count on her family and her husband in the ordeal.

What do you do if you see a seizure?

Here’s what the Canadian Epilepsy Alliance recommends if you have an epileptic seizure.