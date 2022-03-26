Contaminated fish in Auchan, Cora and Intermarchy!

Vacuum-packed trays of smoked halibut were marketed for two days in March. All details revealed!

The products barcodes are as follows: 3346890003231 and 3346890005655, the respective batch at: 22070044, with an expiration date (DLC) set at 03/31/2022, Rappel Conso details. The trays in question were marketed between March 15 and March 17, 2022 and may contain Listeria monocytogenes, the agents responsible for listeriosis.

Attention Danger of Listeria

As always, you are advised not to consume the product and return it to the store for a refund. The manufacturer mentions the risks of listeriosis, symptoms such as possible fever Headache or aches.

If you notice these symptoms after injury consuming the productIt is better to consult a doctor in order not to get dangerous forms. This can be especially dangerous in pregnant women and People Immunocompromised.

Recalls related to Listeria have been numerous since the beginning of the year. In February alone, Intermarché, Cora and Leclerc recalled cheese just like Auchan, ten days later, before Leclerc looked at salmon. Bacon was also pulled from trade in mid-March.

Listeria risk: Intermarché, Cora and Leclerc . cheese

Major retailers remind us of Rocamadour, which sold for three days under the Fromagerie du Quercy brand.

Be careful if you have purchased cheese in recent days from Intermarché, Cora or Leclerc, especially if it is from Rocamadour. The three brands remember two separate batches of their famous Southwest cheese, warns Rappel Conso.

It is initially a tray of three small plates “Rocamadour AOP 105 grams”. (3X35g.)” From Fromagerie du Quercy with the following barcode: 0003443520068063, batch number 22. Date of use as per (DLC) fixed on 07/03/2022.

The other batch is a tray of 12″ Rocamadour (12 x 35g)”, also from Fromagerie du Quercy, with barcode 0003443520068247 and batch number 24. Date of minimum durability fixed at 09/03/2022. The two stairs are for sale between 7 and 10 February 2022.

Large-scale retailers are making this recall of the listeria risk. There can be traces salmonella, the causative agent of salmonella. customers with bought the product Do not consume it and return it to the point of sale where the amount will be refunded.

Salmonella can cause serious problems in Some peopleWhether it is gastrointestinal or reveals sudden symptoms of headache or fever. If this is the case, you should seek immediate medical attention. Most at risk are pregnant women, children and immunodeficiency.

Recently, several large retailers have already pulled several products for the risk of Listeria infection, whether it’s pork (twice in six days) or salmon.