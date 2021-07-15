Contract Extension (Two Prongs) for Alex Belzile

Mark Bergiveen is not idle. keep it up Action Signature of Quebec players.

This time, it was Alex Belzel who saw the extension of his agreement with the Canadian for one season.

Belzile signed a two-part, one-year contract with CH that will earn him $750,000 if he plays for the Canadiens and $250,000 if he plays with Rocket. On the other hand, he is guaranteed to make at least $300,000, no matter how many games he plays in the NHL.

The Canadians agree to the terms of a two-part contract for one season (2021-2022) with striker Alex Belzel.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/JZwH4ozNiB – Montreal Canadiens (CanadiensMTL) July 15 2021

Bilzel is 29 years old and he is a right winger (right hand). The Quebecer played two games with the Canadian in 2021 and 17 more games with the Rocket. He got 1 point in Montreal and 14 in Laval.

He did not play in the playoffs, but trained with the team.

touched belzel $700,000 NHL / $175,000 AHL last season (and $200,000 guaranteed). So he was entitled to a good salary increase. However, he was still exempt from the expansion draft due to his insufficient experience.

Belzel is famous for his work and efforts fixed / continuous. His coaches have nothing but good to say about him. he is Thin With the culture of the organization and Leadership (For example) can only help the youngest learns.

With Drouin whose future is uncertain and Danault who can achieve full autonomy in a few days, will Belzel be the only Quebec player on the squad in 2021-22? We don’t hope because that means the team doesn’t have a Quebec player of NHL caliber…

At the moment, the organization seems to see Bilzel in Laval more than in Montreal.

Ladies and gentlemen, she’s back! The Heart and Soul of the Rocket has signed a new one-year, two-part contract with Tweet embed ! Ladies and gentlemen.. ..it’s back! Rocket Heart and Soul has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Montreal Canadiens! pic.twitter.com/MxuRgD7TNu – Rocket de Laval (RocketLaval) July 15 2021

a lot of

– The Panthers decide to buy Keith Yandle’s contract. Please don’t associate it with a Canadian, okay?

Hearing FLA will buy Keith Yandle. With NMC, he does not need exemptions. A fresh start for the player and the team. – Elliot Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 15 2021

Buying the Yandle contract will save the Panthers $4 million next season and $1 million the following season. Then the Panthers will be punished with just over $1 million for two years. Most importantly, they won’t have to protect it in preparation for the expansion draft this year (so they might be able to protect someone else).

The maximum savings in a Keith Yandle purchase is as follows: 2021-22: $4 million

2022-23: $0.958M

2023-24: – $1.242 million

25-2024: – $1.242 million Yandle has a $3 million signing bonus in 2022-23, which is why the savings have been greatly reduced تقليل https://t.co/ISxXGcFs4X – CapFri Friendly (CapFriendly) July 15 2021

– Was he thinking about Montreal since last night? # Weber

NHL | “Currently, he’s thinking of everything.” https://t.co/HKqyiqmqRI – TVASports (TVASports) July 15 2021

Bad news in the F1 world.

Three cases of COVID-19 in McLaren, including Zach Brown https://t.co/4jCMmZdutA – RDS (RDSca) July 15 2021

Another Canadian athlete will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics.