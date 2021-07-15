Science North receives nearly $9 million in grant

The Sudbury Science Center in Northern Ontario has seen a drop in visitor numbers over the past summer due to the health crisis.

Most of the funding, over $6.8 million, will be used to pay for Science North’s operating and administrative costs for next year.

Science North also received $850,000 to improve its activity and exhibition halls, $150,000 to develop and promote the Aboriginal Architecture Exhibition and approximately $55,000 for a summer camp program.

The Science North building overlooks Ramsey Lake, south of downtown Sudbury. Photo: CBC/Sam Juric

Science North summer camps are offered in French and English in many communities in Northern Ontario.

Science North plays a vital role in the tourism economy of Greater Sudbury and communities across Northern Ontario, supporting thousands of jobs. Quote from:Jay Labin, general manager of Nordic Sciences

The funding was announced Thursday morning by Heritage Industries, Sports, Tourism and Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod, who was in Sudbury.

Like many Ontario agencies and attractions, Science Nord has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic Minister MacLeod said.

That’s why our government is investing to support one of the most popular tourist and cultural institutions in Northern Ontario. , she adds.

Museums will reopen from July 16 in Ontario.

Last summer, Science North received more than $7 million to continue its work despite the pandemic.

The Department of Education also committed $1.1 million to Northern Science to provide programming for students in the district, especially those who need science support.

