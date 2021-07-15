Digital education workshops are offered in the daily camps

Education. In collaboration with Grandir Sans Frontières (GSF), DigiHub is launching a series of digital educational workshops for young people aged 5 to 12 who are enrolled this summer at Shawinigan day camps as well as Saint-Boniva municipality campsThis.

Young people will be able to take advantage of a fun environment in order to put their knowledge into practice, while developing their digital skills. Digital citizenship challenges and the work of artificial intelligence and algorithms will be among the topics this summer.

In this way, DigiHub would like to develop more actions for young people in Morrissey. This summer, more than 350 Shawinigan youths have participated in the workshops since July 9. The Grandir Sans Frontières team will ensure the implementation of this initiative and will travel with the necessary computer equipment, during a tour of the daily camps in the Grand-Mère, Saint-Georges, Shawinigan and Shawinigan sectors. San Boniface Municipality.

This first initiative is only the beginning according to Philip Nadeau, CEO of DigiHub. “It is important for DigiHub to be a major player in its community to support and enhance digital learning for young people,” he recalls. Training in new technologies should not be the prerogative of large centers. These specific workshops, as well as other upcoming initiatives, will allow to offer a range of all the possibilities that Digital technology can provide it in the region. So we have a dual objective: to advance digital discovery and ownership; and to develop next-generation skills to enhance talent retention for local economic development and entrepreneurship.”

New partner within DigiHub

Grandir Sans Frontières offers day camp workshops. Recently installed inside the DigiHub, Grandir Sans Frontières will launch the official opening of its space at the beginning of the school year, notably with a turnkey program for primary and secondary schools as part of the school’s culture programme. Details of this program will be revealed in the coming weeks.

“The mission of Grandir Sans Frontières is part of the logic of sustainable and inclusive education aimed at encouraging perseverance in school and recognizing the potential of all,” said Anis Michot, CEO of Grandir Sans Frontières. In a global context of digital transformation, it is important to provide an appropriate and innovative framework and tools for the next generation and citizens. “

About DigiHub

Created in 2014, DigiHub is a non-profit organization. Provides training, work and start-up space for entrepreneurs. Designed to enhance business and consultancy, it provides all the necessary ecosystem to realize various business ideas related to digital development. DigiHub is divided into two main poles, namely heritage and digital museums and digital entertainment. Headquartered in the heart of Shawinigan, DigiHub is participating in the turning point of Quebec’s digital economy. It has become a must on the field due to its location between Montreal and Quebec, but also for all the players who are attracted there. He actively contributes to making Shawinigan the third digital center in Quebec.

About Boundless Genesis

Grandir Sans Frontières (GSF) is a Canadian charity that has been working since 2003 to improve access to technologies in all societies, particularly through digital literacy. Since 2014, Grandir Sans Frontières has been offering fun and original digital creative activities for children aged 5-17 in extracurricular, extracurricular and extracurricular environments. GSF’s mission is to encourage digital literacy and a culture of innovation through cross-sectional educational programmes, accessible to all by fostering collaboration between different actors in a society or ecosystem.