MONTREAL, June 9, 2021 / CNW Telbec/ – The Canadian Department of Coordination of Support for Protest Movements in Morocco is deeply concerned about the persistence and intensification of repressive attacks on human rights in Morocco. Since the February 20, 2011 movement, the movements of Jerada, Zagora, and the Rif movement, repression has continued and escalated. Power is exploiting the pandemic to stifle all freedoms and expressions. In the foreground there The seriousness of the human rights situation in Morocco, the Coordination of Support for Protest Movements in Morocco – Canada Division announced the following:

His call for the immediate release of journalists Suleiman Raissouni, who have been on hunger strike since April 8 and Omar Al-Radi who suspended his strike on April 30 after serious health complications Its condemnation of the Moroccan state’s exploitation of its most vulnerable citizens, including children living in inhumane conditions, which turns them into cannon fodder in the conflict between it and Spain, instead of acting as a responsible state. Its condemnation of the brutal suppression of peaceful demonstrations by teachers, students, workers and others. His call for the abandonment of all legal measures against teachers who have been subjected to repression and violent arrest in Rabat During their peaceful protest march and their absolute solidarity with their struggle for their legitimate rights. We condemn the arbitrary arrests of journalists, lawyers, students and all free voices and social media activists inside and outside Morocco. Our satisfaction after the release of some militants from the Rif movement and our appeal to all free men and women to use all means of struggle to defend the issues of the popular masses and to release all political and opinion detainees. On top of them are the rest of the Hirak Rif detainees who are serving sentences of up to twenty years. Our absolute solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle against Zionism, racism and Israeli apartheid, and our demand for an immediate halt to the confiscation of Palestinian land and property.

Struggle will cost us no more than silence.

