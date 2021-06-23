Coronavirus: Canadians want to keep the flexibility to work remotely

Canadian employees are becoming aware of more resilient working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic and want to maintain them once the crisis is over, a new survey by Ernst & Young reveals.

According to the results of the Reinventing Work Survey, 93% of respondents indicated that they were likely to remain employed in their organization for at least 12 months if they had flexibility in their workplace and workplace.

However, 54% would be willing to leave their company if flexibility in working hours and workplaces was not maintained.

Even if they had the opportunity to enjoy first-class services in a dedicated office, two-thirds of them would prefer to have control over their workplace and schedule. Respondents are 1.4 times more likely to want more flexibility in table selection.

Additionally, about 61% of respondents want their businesses to require a COVID-19 vaccination before actually returning to the office.

Nearly half say the company culture has improved since the pandemic began in early 2020.

“The Final Transformation”

“Whether you know it — and accept it — or not, your employees have undergone an eventual transformation, and it will be impossible to turn the tide,” Daryl Wright, associate advisory services for people at EY Canada, said in a statement. “Employees have embraced the flexible working conditions made possible by remote working technologies. They do not expect this fact to end after the pandemic. So this is a pivotal moment for all senior leaders. […] In order to redefine the model that will ensure both a safe return to work and a physical transformation of the workplace. “

While early data suggests that employees are quite productive working from home, studies have not yet looked at the long-term effects of remote work, particularly with regard to the disappearance of in-person interactions such as training and mentoring.

