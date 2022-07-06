Coronavirus outbreak in camps: Hundreds of children have returned home

Hundreds of children in summer camps in several areas of Quebec had to be sent home due to the COVID-19 outbreak in institutions.

“Fortunately, at the moment, they are still limited. We are talking about 110 summer camps currently operating in Quebec, and there are three, where we, unfortunately, had to send young people home at the time,” said Thomas Lepage-Join, president of the Quebec Camps Association. Present”.

At Camp Waro, located in Notre-Dame de la Mercy, in Lanudiere, nine cases of COVID-19 have been detected, the majority of them among observers.

“The decision to close the camp was made in consultation with public health, the regional health team and also our medical team at the camp itself,” Stephan Richard, Director of Operations at Camp Warehouse, explains in an interview with LCN.

The lack of staff is said to be the reason for the decision to close the camp.

So the parents of about 150 people from the camp had to pick up their children to bring them home earlier than planned.

Many are disappointed that their children cannot finally experience an ordinary summer.

I had a hard time imagining that a complete shutdown had been announced and that everyone had suffered. This year we said to ourselves: They will finally have a normal summer where they will be able to experience the normal activities of their age, without always being with a gray cloud of COVID over their heads,” grieved the mother, in an interview with TVA Nouvelles.

The Camp Association is now awaiting public health recommendations and expects to implement a new health protocol in the coming days.



