Amazon Prime Day: D-7 Before the event starts, everything you need to know





amazon event This year’s Prime Day will take place on July 12 and 13. The The American giant on this occasion offers more (or less) advantageous discounts on a wide range of products.

Access to the offers is conditional on the premium subscription, it is necessary to register for 5.99 euros per month or 49.00 euros for the year. Note that you The service can be tested for free for 30 days, thus taking advantage of Prime Day promotions Even without having to log into your piggy bank.

You should also know that this Prime subscription isn’t just about discounts. It also gives access to many other features such as streaming services Prime video (SVoD) and Prime Musicbut also a cloud for backing up your data, one-day delivery and even an e-book service that you can eat.

CNET France is putting in good deals on Prime Day

Since Amazon is used to offering many discounts, it is not always easy to find the real good deals that are offered on this occasion, which is why the CNET France team will be on hand to find the best deals.

In recent years, particularly interesting discounts have been offered on Amazon Echo or Fire TV devices, and we will examine what is planned in this aspect. As do laptops, wireless headphones, e-readers, and other common connected devices.

While waiting for promotions to open, find our page dedicated to good deals: