/ Correction – Diner en Blanc /

In the press release the acquisition of global culinary phenomenon Le Dner en blanc on CNW, the company informed us of some errors in the press release published by CNW, please see the full and corrected version below:

Acquisition of global culinary phenomenon Le Dner en Blanc by co-founder Sandy Safi

MONTRALAnd the October 3, 2022 / cnw / –Dner en Blanc International, an organizer of France-inspired culinary events, is pleased to announce that its co-founder has acquired 100% of its business interests, Sandy Safi. Ms. Safi will lead the growing company and plans to meet the huge demand by expanding into new markets and sectors.

Here is SandySafi’s statement: We want to meet people’s need to connect in a post-pandemic world by improving events with chefs and the culinary community, by creating a larger and more interactive global network.

celebrate it 10eAnniversary in the US, Le Dner en Blanc brings together all-white-clad gastronomy and culture enthusiasts to go to a secret place during an unforgettable evening of gourmet cuisine tinged with joy and magical moments. The most ardent foodie and fashionista spend weeks preparing menus, elaborate table decorations, breathtaking outfits with adorable hats and Marie Antoinette wigs, not to mention the simple and luxurious dresses and tuxedos.

Although having French origins, Le Dner en Blanc has thrived on 6 continents, in 40 countries and 120 cities, each location bringing its own culture. Worldwide, more than a million people are on waiting lists hoping to attend events that often sell out within days or even hours.

Sandy Saffy explains that meal sharing is a universal thing, but each country has its own customs. Denoting that white symbolically complements all colors, this event brings together all kinds of people who want to celebrate a fun holiday with family and friends, while connecting with a larger global community.

MadameSafi will continue to look for other ways to post a filejoy of livingSpecial from Dner en Blanc. She explained that we are exploring other places in Asia and South America to make greater social impact in all the cities organizing the events. We’re still interested in gastronomy, fashion, and community development, but we’re spreading a broader global vision.

To this end, Le Dner en Blanc aims to showcase a different city each year as part of an annual global event. To guide the direction and growth of the company, Ms. Safi has established a six-member advisory board that includes professionals in technology, events, finance, entertainment and the performing arts.

Co-founder Aymeric Pasquier, whose family started the event in 1988, has resigned and will now focus on organizing the next Dner en Blanc Paris, where it all began. SandySafi and his team would like to thank Aymeric and his family for their great passion and many contributions to bringing the Parisian family event to North America and beyond.

About Dinner In Blanc– release Paris Founded in 1988 by Franois Pasquier and a handful of friends in the form of a spontaneous picnic, Dner en Blanc has become a global picurean phenomenon, with local communities creating connections all over the world. Dinner at White InternationalAnd theIts main office is located in Montreal, CanadaShe is responsible for developing this discreet and elegant outing in more than 120 cities in 40 countries. Each event is run by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the concept and wanted to bring it to their city, giving the event a local touch. For more information, photos and videos of Dner en Blanc events around the world, visitdinerenblanc.com.

