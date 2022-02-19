Court of Arbitration for Sport rejects appeal for medals by nine US figure skaters

Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Madison Chuck, Zachary Donohue, Brandon Fraser, Madison Hubbell, Alexa Knirim and Vincent Zhou contacted CAS a few hours ago to look into this issue.

In a brief statement, CAS notes that After a hearing, the arbitrators deliberated and decided to dismiss the case. Thus, the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) not to hold a medal ceremony for the mixed team figure skating event during the Beijing Olympics remains in place.

The IOC has decided not to award medals in this event won by Team Republic of China, along with Camila Valeeva, until disciplinary action against her for positive doping control, which is supposed to take several months, is settled.

The International Olympic Committee on Monday chose to postpone the team’s podium until after the closing ceremony, an unprecedented situation, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport decided to allow Camila Valeeva to continue her Olympics by confirming the lifting of her temporary suspension.

The move drew widespread criticism, including from sports organizations, who felt it harmed American and Japanese skaters, second and third, respectively, such as those in the Republic of China.

After finishing sixth as a couple, Frazier and Knierim justified their choice to enter Cass.

Why isn’t the International Olympic Committee holding a celebration? It requires a celebration of the clean athletes who have succeeded, they deserve to live this moment said Knirim, with the support of her partner Frasier.

On the other hand, the Olympic body organized, today, Friday, the medal ceremony for the individual event, where Valeva, who cracked under pressure in the free program, took fourth place.