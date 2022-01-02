COVID-19: 100 million cases in Europe, pollution outbreaks

Europe is currently the epicenter of the Covid-19 epidemic, and has exceeded 100 million cases since the virus was discovered in December 2019, or more than a third of the world’s total pollution, according to an AFP count.

• Read also: Rise continues in Quebec, record cases in Ontario

The 100,074,753 contamination cases identified in the European region (52 countries and territories, from the Atlantic coast to Azerbaijan, through Russia) account for more than a third of the 28,827,983 cases detected worldwide since the start of the pandemic.

With more than 4.9 million infections recorded in the past seven days (59% more than the previous week), the region is currently facing unprecedented levels of pollution.

The ten countries, excluding small states, with the highest incidence (number of cases over seven days per 100,000 population) in the world are all in Europe, starting with Denmark (incidence of 2045), Cyprus (1969) and Ireland (1964).

In France, more than 1 million cases (1,103,555) have been detected over the past seven days, or nearly 10% of the total number of cases registered in the country since the beginning of the epidemic.

Of the 52 countries and regions that make up the Europe region, 17 of them broke the record for cases detected in one week in recent days.

These figures are based on reports that the health authorities in each country transmit on a daily basis. Une part importante des cas les moins graves ou asymptomatiques reste non détectée malgré l’intensification du dépistage dans de nombreux pays depuis le début de la pandémie, après la découverte du virus fin fin 2019. for the other.

The acceleration of the spread of infection is not, at the moment, accompanied by an increase in deaths on the European continent. An average of 3,413 daily deaths were recorded in Europe over the past seven days, down 7% from the previous week. At its highest, that number reached an average of 5,735 deaths per day on the continent in January 2021.

Europe’s population is slightly more vaccinated than the world average; 65% of Europeans have been at least partially vaccinated, and 61% have been fully vaccinated, versus 58% and 49%, respectively, of the global population, according to data compiled by Our World in Data.

see also